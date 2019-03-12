POLICE have said they are keeping “an open mind” as they continue to search for a missing man.

Nicholas Harper, a trainee teacher, left his home in Pickering on February 7 to go to work, in York, but did not arrive. His car was later found at Cowhouse Wood, Helmsley.

Mr Harper is about 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build with short dark brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a three-piece suit.

A police spokesman said: “We are still receiving calls from members of the public in relation to the disappearance of Nicholas. We will follow up on all of the information provided and we are keeping an open mind as to what has happened.”

If you help, phone police on 101.