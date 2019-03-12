A LOCAL construction firm is marking its tenth anniversary with what looks set to be a bumper year.

York-based Evora Construction is on track to enjoy its best year ever, with turnover set to exceed £15 million and a strong order book across the commercial, industrial, education, medical and residential sectors.

The company was launched at York Eco Business Centre in February 2009 by directors Richard Elam and Mark Reynolds, who both have more than 30 years of industry experience.

It originally specialised in small-scale extensions and refurbishment projects and established a £2 million turnover within just two years.

In 2015, the company expanded into its current headquarters at Chessingham Court, on Clifton Moor, and its team now typically works on up to 14 projects throughout the UK simultaneously, ranging in value from £100,000 to £4 million.

Richard said: “Although we started the business during the 2009 industry downturn, we quickly won several impressive contracts with companies that we still work with today.

“The ability to grow and foster strong relationships has been a vital part of our controlled, year-on-year growth.

“Repeat business is the backbone of the company with more than 80 per cent of our work coming from previous clients, which is a great endorsement for what we do.

“Our tenth anniversary is a major milestone and we’re in a really strong position, with £11 million worth of work already underway in 2019.”

Current projects include transforming Grade II* listed Spenfield House, in Headingley, into a high quality apartment scheme, building a £1 million medical centre extension in Leeds, an office refurbishment at Monks Cross and extending Beechwood Primary in Seacroft.

Mark said: “Richard and I are both very hands on across every project and we’re a very agile management team, which means we can quickly adapt and respond to clients’ requirements, across all sectors throughout the UK. That is the key to our success.

“Celebrating ten years is a big achievement. To mark it, we’ve refreshed the Evora logo and are continuing our work with local volunteer organisation York Cares, which we’ve supported for the past eight years.

“We’ve also committed to raising £10,000 for Cancer Research through fundraising events, so it’s going to be an exciting year.”

York Cares is a partnership of the city’s leading employers, committed to making York a better place through employee volunteering. The programme provides opportunities for youngsters living in care to gain practical skills, knowledge, attributes and behaviours they will need to find work and improve their life chances.