A YORK chef has made it to the semi-finals of a competition that seeks to find Britain's best young chef.

Sam Nash, 26 from York, who undertook culinary training at York College and Wolgate College will take part in a prestigious cooking competition in London on March 14.

The competition, called the Roux Scholarship, has been running for more than 30 years.

Notable chefs on the judging panel include Michel Roux Jnr, Brian Turner CBE from Ready, Steady Cook and James Martin from Saturday Kitchen.

Sam said he first started enjoying cooking at The Plough restaurant for work and then moved to Middlethorpe Hall whilst studying cooking at York College.

After studying he moved to the acclaimed restaurant, L’Enclume, in Cumbria, where he has been the sous-chef for the last six years.

He said: “Last year I made it to the final so I am hoping this time I can go all the way

.”