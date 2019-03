A MAN has been charged after a PCSO suffered a broken nose in an alleged assault in York.

A man from York was originally arrested on Friday following the incident, which a police spokeswoman said happened at around 10am that day outside the Central Methodist Church, St Saviourgate in York.

He has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at York Crown Court on April 8.