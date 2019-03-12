THE Endellion String Quartet gives the closing concert of the British Music Society of York's 2018-2019 season tomorrow at 8pm.

Now in its 40th year, the quartet was founded in January 1979 and still has three of the original players, including cellist David Waterman, from the famous Leeds musical family of that name.

The Endellion will be playing works by Haydn and Bartok, finishing with Beethoven’s Opus 131 in C sharp minor, at the Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall, University of York.

The BMS York charity presents six classical chamber recitals each year; details of the next season and subscription terms will be available from July at bms-york.org.uk. Tickets for tomorrow cost £15 on 01904 704052 or online.