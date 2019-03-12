A FORMER University of York student has been named among 157 people killed when an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after take-off.

Sam Pegram, 25, from Lancashire, was a former masters student at the University of York.

He was killed when the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane destined for Nairobi hit the ground six minutes after departing Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

Mr Pegram's mother, Deborah, told the Lancashire Evening Post: "Sam was so looking forward to going to Nairobi. He loved the work he was doing.

"We can't believe this has happened. We're totally devastated."