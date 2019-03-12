THE 25th anniversary tour of the Irish and international dance show Riverdance will visit York Barbican from May 12 to 14 next year.

Presented by Abhann Productions and Live Nation, the show will be a “powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite”.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, projection and stage and costume designs.

The 25th anniversary show “catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse audiences in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance”.

“It is Riverdance, but not as you have ever seen it before,” says the show’s publicity machine. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0844 857 2757 or in person from the Barbican box office.