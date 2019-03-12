POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened on the A6055 around a quarter of a mile north of Ferrensby, near Knaresborough, between 11pm and midnight on Sunday and involved a black Renault car, North Yorkshire Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "Officers are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it to contact them with information. They are also asking anyone who stopped to assist the driver following the incident, whether or not they witnessed the collision, to contact them."

No injuries were reported, according to the force.

Phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, quoting reference 12190043997.