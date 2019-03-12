TWO men have been arrested after three girls were allegedly approached by a silver van in Knaresborough.

North Yorkshire Police said that the incident happened at yesterday at around 5pm on Half Crown Way, Knaresborough.

In a statement, the force said: "The girls, aged between 10 and 12-years-old, were left shaken but were not hurt during the incident and managed to leave the scene and sought help from a local resident who contacted police."

Detective Sergeant Paul Schofield who is investigating, said: “I understand news of this incident will send shockwaves through the local community, but I hope the quick arrests of two men will go some way to reassure that we are treating this incident seriously, and we will carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

"I would like to praise the girls for their quick thinking which not only got them away from the scene but also provided officers with information vital to this investigation.

“I would also like to thank the local residents who came to the aid of the girls following the incident and contacted police.”

"A 19-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested a short time later in Bradford on suspicion of attempted kidnap. They remain in police custody at this time.

"Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12190044299. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111."