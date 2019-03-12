Having been one of an estimated 300-plus York City Knights supporters who travelled to Rochdale on Sunday only to witness the debacle of the late cancellation/abandonment of the game, I can definitively confirm that blaming the weather for the situation simply does not wash.

Oldham, just 6.9 miles away, put a game on. The weather, though cold, was actually sunny when the match was to have been played, yet approximately 300 York fans could not buy tickets and were told the game was being delayed. Strangely though there were no Rochdale fans milling around the ground.

It is quite clear there was never any intention to play this game; it is an absolute disgrace.

Bill Rawcliffe,

Wharton Avenue, York