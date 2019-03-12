I was part, only a very small part, of the People’s Vote march in York on Saturday after travelling on a train and two buses from my home close to the Humber.

I was just walking at the back of the crowd adding to the numbers but not doing much more when, as we were walking along Coney Street, I heard someone shout something and saw a lady and a gentleman grinning at me.

I wandered over to them as they said again something about democracy.

They were Leavers while I am a Remainer, but, more importantly, I am committed to the idea that a second vote is vitally important, whatever the outcome.

We argued our corners on facts, gave as good as we got and after about 10 minutes shook hands and parted as friends, even though we never got round to names, thanking each other for the passion of our arguments and the joy of the debate.

It seems to me that this is how the Brexit debate should be carried out: that we should be able to reunite as friends and families in the aftermath of this week’s political events, whichever way things go.

It also seems to me that having a second vote, that is deciding this huge question, is best done on today’s evidence rather than the flawed rhetoric of 2016.

Paul D Wilkinson,

Barrow upon Humber,

North Lincolnshire

British politics will never be same again

WE have a Government that can’t govern.

Will Theresa May suffer another cringe-making defeat in the Commons tonight after the vote? Here we are at ‘B’-Day minus 17 and deadlocked with the EU after Downing Street’s announcement at the weekend. What a surprise. They’ve run rings around Mrs May. If tonight’s vote fails then Parliament has another two goes this week.

We had an abysmal strategy to win from day one. Three ministers stabbed May in the front last week and talk of a ‘no deal’ has given the EU leverage against us. Morale and confidence in this country is at a dangerous low.

17,410,742 voters - including myself - voted to leave the EU three years ago in a referendum. But who could possibly have foreseen the unfolding political collateral damage, humiliating negotiating incompetence, rancour and division never witnessed before in this country? The referendum should never have been called without full assessment and preparation as to the ramifications. If the EU had stuck to trade only we wouldn’t be in this mess.

British politics will never be the same again. Our two party political system and politicians have betrayed us greatly and there will be serious consequences: I estimate half the present MPs could lose their seats at the next election as voters snub the ballot box.

The UK should walk on March 29; have faith, be confident and move forward.

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe, York