STORM Gareth is set to bring gales with gusts of up to 55mph in York and North Yorkshire tonight, with transport set to be disrupted and a possibility of power cuts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in York and North Yorkshire from 9pm this evening until 3pm tomorrow.

It says some bus and train services will probably be affected, with some journeys taking longer, and delays are likely for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and there may be some short term loss of power and other services.

Forecasters are also warning of heavy rain up in the Yorkshire Dales at times through the week, which could lead to flooding.

It says two spells of heavy rain are particularly expected on Thursday and Friday over the Pennines. Heavy rain in the River Ouse's catchment can often lead to flooding in York a day or two later.