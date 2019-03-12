A BLAZE in a North Yorkshire village involving about 100 tonnes of hay bales is believed to have been started deliberately.

Fire crews from Tadcaster were called to the fire on Northfield Lane in Church Fenton at about 5.20pm yesterday (March 11).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews worked overnight to tackle the blaze.

They used pitch forks and hose reels to prevent the fire spreading further while letting it burn under supervision.

A spokeswoman for the fire service told The Press: "The cause is believed to be deliberate."

Crews are due to revisit the scene later this morning.