POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the theft of fuel from a service station near Tadcaster.

North Yorkshire Police said that the incident happened at Bilborough last October.

In a statement, the force said: "£50 worth of fuel was added to a vehicle, however the suspect left the premises without paying for the fuel.

"Anyone who can help identify the man in the image is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sally Smith. You can also email Sally.Smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180202288."