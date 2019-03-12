NORTH Yorkshire Police is investigating whether the man who owned the biggest haul of indecent images of children ever found in the county had himself abused children.

The children’s charity NSPCC urged anyone who had been abused by Geoffrey George Crossland, or knew of sexual crimes committed by him, to contact detectives, saying there were “incredibly disturbing circumstances” about his case.

Steve Wood, prosecuting, told York Crown Court that Crossland, 70, had 2,191,664 indecent videos and images of children, including of youngsters as young as four being raped.

He had downloaded, catalogued and filed them during many years of deliberately searching for sexual images of children and had personally made an indecent video of a child.

He also had an arsenal of illegal guns and ammunition in an “underground bunker” at his country home.

As he started a jail term of 12 years and eight months, police revealed they were investigating whether Crossland had sexually abused children himself.

The senior officer in the case, Det Chief Inspector Graeme Wright said: “I want to take this opportunity to appeal for people to come forward with any information about his behaviour, whether that was many years ago or more recently.

“Please remember it is never too late to report information to the police, as well as seek the professional help and support that is readily available to victims. Nobody should suffer in silence.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “There are incredibly disturbing circumstances surrounding this case, and given the volume and severity of these images it is obvious Crossland has a long-standing and highly perverse sexual interest in children.

“It is important that anyone with further information about Crossland’s crimes comes forward following the police appeal.

“We know how hard it can be for victims to talk about abuse they have endured, but they should not suffer in silence no matter when the offences were committed.

“If anyone has any worries about a child or is concerned about possible child abuse, either ongoing or in the past, they can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk for help and support.”

Crossland, of Padside, Harrogate, admitted six charges of having prohibited firearms, most of them in working order, three charges of having guns not on his firearms licence and two of having illegal ammunition, three charges of downloading indecent images of children, one of having prohibited images of children, one of having extreme pornography and one of making a sexual film of a child.

York Crown Court heard although he had held a firearms licence for 40 years, he had 20 times the amount of ammunition he was permitted and most of the guns found could not be held legally.

Mr Wood said Crossland was on a shooting holiday in Argentina when police raided his home and was arrested when he flew into Heathrow Airport.

For Crossland, Susannah Proctor said he was is "in essence a hard working and successful man" who was fascinated by guns and there was no suggestion he intended his weapons to be used in crime or by criminals.

“He is aware there is a significant chance he may remain in custody for the rest of his life,” she said.

Crossland was put on the sex offenders' register and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order, both for life. His firearms licence has already been revoked.