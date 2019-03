A MAN was arrested in York on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs and being in possession of a weapon.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Saturday in Low Ousegate.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “A 46 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug, intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He’s been released whilst inquiries continue.”