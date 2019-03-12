PLANS have been submitted for improvements to be made to the staff rooms at York Station.

LNER has applied for permission to upgrade the areas above the York Tap pub and the first floor of the east wing.

Under the proposals, a larger staff mess room will be created and the area above the pub will be turned into offices.

Planning documents say the scheme aims to provide a more comfortable break room for LNER staff as well as make better use of the space and protect the heritage of the Grade II-listed building.

A kitchen and dining area would be installed in the new mess room and the announcer’s office and deputy team leader’s office would be moved to the rooms above the York Tap.

A statement says: “The proposed design for this facility has been created with providing the staff requirements outlined above, whilst preserving the remaining historic features present in this area of York Station, and to ensure that the character of the York Tap building and East Wing building is unaltered or enhanced.”

The application says the work will enable the “high profile station redevelopment” and must be carried out before the opening of a new travel centre.