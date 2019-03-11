GURKHA soldiers in York are preparing to host a charity curry night.

The soldiers, based at Fulford, will host the event at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall to raise funds for the Lord Mayor’s Charities, on Monday, March 25.

The event will see regimental chefs cooking up a feast of meat and vegetarian curries for the Civic Party, High Sheriff and guests, and is part of a long standing tradition which sees the military supporting the Lord Mayor’s charities, which this year are MySight York, The Island and the York Music Hub.

The Rt. Hon the Lord Mayor Cllr Orrell said: "This is a great chance for local people to dine in this magnificent building, whilst also supporting some excellent charities. It is also a rare chance to see Gurkha military drills up close, as they entertain after dinner."

Verna Campbell, the Sheriff of York, said: "We are extremely grateful to the Gurkha Signals regiment for their support. Guests are in for a real unique experience."

The event starts at 7.30pm and a licensed bar, provided by Brew York, will be available.

Tickets cost £26, include three courses, and are available from lordmayoryork.co.uk

Tables of 10 for corporate groups or friends can also be booked.