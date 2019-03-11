A FIRM of chartered accountants with offices in York and across Yorkshire has been named in the Sunday Times 100 best companies to work for list.

BHP, one of the largest independent firms of chartered accountants in the North East, has more than 300 staff and has increased turnover from £8 million to over £22 million in the past ten years.

The prestigious honour, now in its 19th year, is hard fought for and head of HR, Louise Allen, was justifiably proud.

She said: "At BHP we understand that it's our people who make us who we are.

"We celebrate our employees as individuals and support and encourage them to reach their true potential."

Company representatives accepted the award at a ceremony in London on February 21.

BHP also ranks in the top 35 accountancy firms in the UK, according to the Top 50+50 Accountancy Firms, and recently won the Community Award at the Yorkshire Dealmakers Awards, in recognition of its fundraising and social responsibility.