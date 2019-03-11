A FORMER York College apprentice will joined team UK in the WorldSkills competition 2019.

Lewis Greenwood 21, who went to Tadcaster Grammar School, has been selected to join Team UK at the ‘Skills Olympics' in Russia in bricklaying.

Another former York College student, Kristian Valente, 20, was competing in stonemasonry, but sadly did not make the final selection.

The WorldSkills Competition has the world’s best apprentices and students battling to win gold, silver and bronze in their chosen skill.

Lewis, was a former apprentice at York College with PDS Construction.

Mike Burdett, team leader and tutor of bricklaying at York College and World Skills training manager, said: "We are so proud of both Lewis and Kristian who have competed against some of the most skilled apprentices and students in the country.

“Lewis has worked extremely hard to make the UK Team and we are really excited to see how Team UK perform in the WorldSkills Final in Kazan in Russia at the end of August.”

More than 30 young professionals from engineering, hospitality and professional services, construction and digital and IT - have cleared the highest hurdle in a two-year challenge to be the best in the world.

International competitors and their experts from Russia and Italy competed at York College in their final preparations for the Worldskills Competition last week.

Previously, Lewis and Kristian won regional heats and have attended training sessions to be assessed by industry experts, they have won at national level and are down to the last stage of selection.

Lewis works for PDS Construction in Wetherby, completed his bricklaying apprenticeship in 2017.

Kristian Valente, from Holmfirth, is employed by Mono Masonry in Oldham, completed his stonemasonry apprenticeship last year.

Team UK will represent the United Kingdom at The WorldSkills Finals in Kazan, Russia from August 22-27.