A SCHOOL has warned parents to be 'extra vigilant' after a van approached a child in York on Friday.

A text was sent out by Poppleton Road Primary School after a parent reported the incident on Friday evening.

The text message to parents read: "A pupil was approached by a white van on his way home today.

"He is fine and acted correctly.

"Please talk about 'Stranger Danger' and be extra vigilant."

Head teacher, Debbie Glover, said that the text message was sent out after a parent reported the incident to the school and she believes the incident has been reported to the police.