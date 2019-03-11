OBESITY levels among York children double between reception and Year 6, latest figures show.

A report by City of York Council Health and Well being Board shows that more than eight per cent of school children in reception, aged four or five, are clinically obese.

However by Year 6, aged 10 to 11, the percentage doubles, with 16 per cent of children recorded as obese.

The report further noted a significant variation in obesity levels in different areas throughout the city.

The report said: “There is considerable variation by ward, where obesity rates are 2.5 times higher in the most deprived wards compared with the least deprived.”

The highest levels of obesity for reception children was in Acomb, at 11.6 per cent, while the highest level for Year 6 children was recorded in Westfield, at 20.9 per cent.