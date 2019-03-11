A NEW organisation is in the process of registering as a charity to bid for the Hungate Community Centre.

Originally set up in 2002 as a “voice for the Hungate community’’, before the first brick was laid in the Hungate development, it later became the Hungate Community Development Trust.

Hungate Community Centre Community Interest Organisation will hold a meeting for residents of Hungate and surrounding areas on Thursday, March 14, at 7 pm at the Black Swan pub in Peasholme Green.

Gordon Campbell-Thomas, chairman of HCC CIO, said: "We have been working for this for many years but there is still a way to go. We have engaged the public especially the residents of Hungate and surrounding areas, if the people want a community centre that is responsive to their needs and acts on their behalf then that describes us perfectly."

Mr Campbell-Thomas said competition was stiff, but HCC CIO were trying to achieve "the creation of a vibrant, dynamic multicultural hub that is community-orientated, and, as far as possible, community-controlled".

If the group is successful, it will include a small, partly organic/wholefood cafe, a community information point, possibly an advice centre operated by York based groups, a pop-up art area from a local gallery, and a regular music lounge in the evening.

To have your say, attend the meeting on Thursday, March 14.