ORCHESTRAL Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) will play York Barbican on October 27 on their 40th anniversary world tour.

The Liverpool electronic duo of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys will be joined by Martin Cooper and Stuart Kershaw on their travels from October to February 2020, taking in Hull Arena on October 28.

“Electronic music is our language. It’s how we talk,” says McCluskey. “We’re at our best when we’re in a room together, working,” adds Humphreys. “That’s when the sparks and ideas happen. It’s the same now as it ever was”

York tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0844 854 2757 or in person from the Barbican box office; Hull tickets at bonusarenahull.com.

OMD made their Barbican debut in November 2017, their first ever show in York. "It's taken us 39 years," said McCluskey that night.

OMD's 40th anniversary has been marked by the reissue of their first four albums on 180g vinyl, mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and housed in their original sleeves designed by Peter Saville.

As part of their world tour, OMD will join The B-52’s and Tom Tom Club for American shows in August and September. A definitive singles collection is scheduled for later this year too.