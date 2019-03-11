A CLIMATE emergency should be declared in York, according to the city’s Green Party councillors.

The group will also call on council bosses to commit to making the city carbon neutral by 2030 at a meeting next Thursday.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “Climate experts have said we have to take rapid action to avert runaway climate change. We need to build on the excellent work already underway and put in place tight annual targets to help create a ‘One Planet York’.”

The Green Party motion says the council has already made some positive steps but must do more.

York Labour’s manifesto makes a commitment to the city becoming zero carbon by 2030 and Cllr D’Agorne says the Green Party supports this target.

He will also call for a report setting out immediate actions the council will take to meet this goal, as well as pressing the local authority to lobby Government for more powers and resources.

The motion will be discussed at a full council meeting on March 21 at 6.30pm.