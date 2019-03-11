SEEKING out different bands meant heading to Fibbers on a blustery Sunday night to see Manchester’s The Slow Readers Club.

Having heard a few BBC 6Music airplays, I was keen to find out how this band, who can sell out the 1,500-capacity Manchester Ritz, would appeal to a somewhat smaller York audience.

The support act was Liverpool’s Tea Street Band, who warmed up the capacity crowd nicely with a set that included the catchy Disco Lights.

Coming on stage to chants of “Readers”, the band kicked off with Fool for Your Philosophy, the audience putting their hands in the air and singing along to the choruses.

Over ten years and three studio albums, the band have built a loyal fanbase. The Top 20 success of last year’s Build A Tower has led to this year being their first as a full-time band, and with it their first York gig.

Frontman Aaron Starkie had crisp, clear vocals through the 16-song set, and the LED-screen backdrop added some extra sparkle to the show. They were reminiscent of The Killers, but better.

Personal highlights were the radio favourite I Saw A Ghost and the foot-stomping Feet On Fire: this was one of the most enjoyable shows I’ve seen in the last few years.

The set was encore free and closed with recent single On The TV. It was a loud and energetic finale and we left Fibbers wondering why this band aren’t bigger. On this evidence, they deserve to be.

On tour now across Britain and Europe, they will play Live At Leeds on May 4 and the Deer Shed Festival, at Baldersby, on July 26.