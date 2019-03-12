A WOMAN is running the London Marathon in memory of a close friend who died of cancer - leaving behind a two-year-old son.

Angela Purdham, 35, from Fulford, York, is running in memory of Sarah Matthews who died last October from bowel cancer.

Angela said that Sarah was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 33, when she was 32 weeks pregnant with her son Sam. After giving birth to Sam she immediately had an operation to remove the cancer.

Angela said: “Sarah battled bravely for two and a half years, undergoing chemotherapy, but sadly died on October 23.

“It has been a really hard few months for the family. Sarah was such an amazing mum.

“I did a half marathon recently for the Bobby Moore Fund but this year I wanted to look to the future. In a few years, when Sam is older, he will have all sorts and questions and the child bereavement charity will be there for him and his family.

“It is so sad to think that Sam will grow up without his mummy, so Child Bereavement UK felt like the perfect charity to support.”

Angela, who works as a participation officer at the University of York, added that she always thought she would never complete a marathon, but Sarah, from London, had inspired her to run for anyone who is coping with bereavement and needs the support offered by Child Bereavement UK.

She said: “So far I am running around 18 miles. I have been encouraged in training by local running groups Sweat Equity and Run York. With their support, encouragement and advice, I have been running distances I never thought possible.”

Angela is also organising several events to support her fundraising, including a pub quiz, frock swap and charity gig. To find out more and sponsor Angela, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AngelaPurdham