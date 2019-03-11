KIND-HEARTED businesses are rallying behind a York primary special school’s plea for sponsors to help fund a residential trip for its children with disabilities.

This year Hob Moor Oaks’ Year 6 cohort of pupils is larger than previous years and due to rising numbers and specialist accommodation costs they have looked to local businesses for sponsorship. Businesses including Streamline Taxis, Vital York Limited, Edmunds Optics Ltd, Sewell Education, Ashmeade Consultants Ltd, Cfast and Elementary Technology have stepped forward with pledges of funding.

It has meant the price to parents and carers of the 23 children involved has dropped – but extra support would mean it could be lower still, and the school would love to hear from businesses and people who would be prepared to help.

Olivia Hargreaves, head of school, said: “We are providing our Year 6 pupils with an enriching and life affirming opportunity which includes two nights away from home, experience a campfire, soft play, accessible bikes and take part in adventurous activity such as wheelchair abseiling, zip wire or a stream walk.

“A huge thanks to all of our local business sponsors, it is wonderful to know we so much support in our local area. We’re thrilled that we are able to deliver such an inclusive experience and have now been able to reduce the costs to families significantly. Originally the costs would have been £435 per pupil – which is too much to ask of individual families. Every pound helps reduce the cost to families.”

The staff at Hob Moor Oaks volunteer their own time to support the pupils over the three days and have helped fundraise alongside the children. Hob Moor Oaks, in Acomb, provides specialist education for primary aged pupils with disabilities across York as well as in North Yorkshire and the East Riding.

The school, part of Ebor Academy Trust, offers a specialist curriculum incorporating a range of learning opportunities and experiences enabling children to thrive.

David Rhodes, of Streamline Taxis, said: “We have long supported Hob Moor schools and will continue to do so. For us, it’s all about the children.”

Chris Connolly, of Elementary Technology, said: “We need to make sure this trip happens! It’s our pleasure to support.”

Another sponsor, Mark Rowlinson of Edmunds Optics, said: “It’s great to get the chance to help in making a real difference to the lives of these children and their parents.”

Sponsors will receive a postcard from the children while on the residential and are invited to attend a special celebration assembly afterwards where the school, pupils and families formally thank them for their support.

To make a contribution, contact Hayley Wilkinson: h.wilkinson@hm.ebor.academy