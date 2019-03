WE seem to have lost our sense of reality.

How on earth can folk who live in the middle of the countryside possibly expect an ambulance to arrive in as few minutes as those who choose to live nearer to towns and cities? (Stark difference in 999 call times, March 7).

I am sure that they do not, but it is not a failure of our superb NHS service that we all have access to and admire so much.

Hospitals are not to be found round every corner of the Yorkshire Dales!

Barbara Saville,

Askham Bryan,York