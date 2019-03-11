THE man at the top of one of York's first school academy trusts has announced he is going to retire.

Richard Ludlow has been the chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust since its inception in 2013 and before that was the head teacher at Robert Wilkinson primary school in Strensall.

This morning he has announced on social media that he will retire before his 60th birthday in November 2020.

The York-based academy chain has 22 schools including Robert Wilkinson and Haxby Road in York with the prospect of two more Hull schools joining their ranks in July and Mr Ludlow said that it is very much business as usual until his successor has been found.

The trust's head teachers were told of his decision at 7am today and he posted a video on Twitter saying the process to appoint a new chief executive could take months or it may take up to a year.

He said: “It’s been an amazing journey. I have loved working with so many talented, inspiring professionals within the Ebor family and will continue to do so in this transition period."