MY wife Julia came home from work rather perplexed over an incident that happened as she cycled home the other evening along the cycle/footpath on the Clifton Backies.

Cycling towards York and on the left hand side of the path she noticed a male cyclist riding towards her.

He was resplendent in all the gear: helmet, hi-vis clothes and the obligatory high-powered flashing front lights.

As he came nearer and nearer she realised that he wasn’t going to move over to the correct side of the path and she had to go on to the verge to avoid a collision.

This all happened in broad daylight. The inconsiderate idiot was in his 40s or 50s.

It just goes to show how some cyclists have become a law unto themselves.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,York