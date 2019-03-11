SO, MPs are to get a £2,000 pay rise while those on benefits get nothing. MPs also have credit cards to spend on a lot of stuff, and could buy a Mars bar and claim it back on their expenses.

Benefit claimants have £73.10 a week, and this has been the same since 2015.

If it had risen with average inflation - according to the bank of England 2.9 per cent - they would now be receiving £79.50 and this April it would have been over £80.

Food, gas, electric, water and council tax have all gone up but those on benefits have to find the money out of the same £73.10.

Are the Government starving people on benefits and in some cases intentionally trying to make them homeless as rents rise but the food they can afford becomes less?

In short MPs getting close to £80,000 should be paying all their expenses just like the benefit claimants or the average working person on minimum wage do.

Dean Stockton,

Rosemary Court, York