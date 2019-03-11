A CAR ended up underneath a pick-up truck in a crash involving at least five vehicles near York this morning.

The collision happened on the A19 York to Selby road at Crockey Hill.

North Yorkshire Police said officers attended reports of a collision involving five vehicles at 7.43am.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance and emergency care practitioner to the crash but no one needed to be taken to hospital. "They were walking wounded," said a spokeswoman.

A local businessman, David Martin, who runs a farm shop at Crockey Hill, said the crash on the York-bound carriageway was just the latest in a series of accidents along a stretch of the A19 around Crockey Hill.

Just a few weeks ago, a lorry crashed into the back of a stationary car about 100 metres from today's crash, in a dramatic incident which was captured on a dashcam.

He called for a series of measures to tackle problems on the A19, including the installation of a speed camera. "Somebody is eventually going to end up being killed along there," he said.