POLICE have renewed their appeal for information after a man suffered facial injuries in a hit and run in York.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on the junction of Tadcaster Road and Knavesmire Road in York at about 10.45pm on Tuesday, March 5, and involved a dark coloured estate car and a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

A police spokesman said the driver fled the scene.

Emergency services attended and the 55 year-old pedestrian was taken to York Hospital with facial injuries and cuts to his arms and legs. He has since been discharged.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information which could help police should phone 101, email david.ellison0041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting reference 12190040611.