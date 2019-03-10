THE line-up for this year’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre concerts will be all in place by Easter, a borough councillor has claimed.

Councillor Martin Smith, the authority’s portfolio holder for leisure, made the claim in response to concerns being raised that only four acts had so far been announced for the venue, the largest open air theatre in Europe.

Kylie Minogue, Sir Cliff Richard, Madness and the Hacienda Classical tour have been confirmed for the 2019 summer season.

Cllr Tony Randerson used a recent full council meeting to push the council for answers, saying that “the longer [the wait] goes on the less chance we have of getting good acts.”

Cllr Smith said that the promoters of the venue, Cuffe & Taylor, in conjunction with LiveNation, were not concerned about the lack of announcements so far.

He said: “We have spoken to Cuffe & Taylor who say they have been working hard to secure top quality acts.

“They are not concerned as what they are saying is they are getting high quality acts with a short sellout time and they are going to have these all [booked] by Easter.”

Easter this year falls on Sunday April 21.

Last year, the 8,000-capacity venue sold a record number of tickets as more than 90,000 people watched artists including Britney Spears, Noel Gallegher, Gary Barlow and James.