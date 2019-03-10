A YEAR-long community celebration is planned to mark the 950th anniversary of Selby Abbey.

Selby District Council is working with the abbey, town council, Selby College, local businesses and community groups to co-ordinate a range of events and activities to celebrate the milestone.

A significant highlight will be a specially commissioned light festival that will see the abbey illuminated over three evenings, between November 22 and 24. The interactive installation by an acclaimed artist is being sponsored by Drax Power Ltd.

Another highlight will be a carnival style parade on July 31 to mark the Feast Day of the abbey’s patron saint with music and movement, art and crafts on display to welcome a newly commissioned icon of St Germain.

Selby Library is also organising a series of 950 themed events, including historical talks and events for children, with a History Festival in August.

A series of brass band concerts, with children’s entertainment, are being organised by local leisure group, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, and will take place throughout the summer in Selby Park.

Not only will the historic building be celebrating its 950th anniversary this year, but it is also 50 years since becoming the first parish church to hold the annual service for the distribution of the Royal Maundy back in 1969 when it was visited by the Queen and the year Pink Floyd performed at the abbey, marking 900 years of the site.

The town will see many other cultural events and activities throughout 2019, many of which have a strong heritage theme and will showcase Selby’s history to residents and visitors to the area.

There are lots of different ways community groups and organisations can get involved. Find out more or call Jennie Lowthian, tourism development officer, on 01757 292336.