FIRE and rescue staff were called into action after a horse slipped over and was unable to get back up in Ryedale.

An animal rescue crew from Malton and a crew from Huntington were called to the incident in the Malton area at about 5.55pm yesterday (March 9).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " A vet was in attendance and our crews used their specialist training and equipment to lift the horse back onto its feet into the hands of the owner and vet."