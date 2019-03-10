A LEVEL crossing failed and blocked a main road in York today.
Police tweeted at around 11.15am to say that Network Rail was aware of the problem on Wigginton Road.
It has since been confirmed by police that the issue has been fixed.
A LEVEL crossing failed and blocked a main road in York today.
Police tweeted at around 11.15am to say that Network Rail was aware of the problem on Wigginton Road.
It has since been confirmed by police that the issue has been fixed.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment