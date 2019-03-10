A CAR has been stolen in York and police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a report that a Volkswagen Polo, with the registration GV65 EZT, was stolen from the Fulford area of the city between 11pm on Thursday and 6.40pm on Friday.

The car may still be within the York area, according to the force.

It said inquiries are ongoing at this time and CCTV is being examined.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12190042481.