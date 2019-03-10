A CAR has been stolen during a two-in-one burglary in Haxby.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a report of the incident, on Barley View in Haxby, at 3.20am this morning (March 10).

Offenders forced entry into a property and then stole a black Audi S3 Quattro, with the registration Y10 JWK, the force added.

The car was last sighted on the A64 westbound heading towards the Seacroft roundabout, Leeds, at 3.43am, according to the force.

It said inquiries are ongoing and CCTV is being examined.

Anyone with information is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12190043402.