AN artist is creating a new event that will help celebrate illustration and artistic talent throughout the city while raising money for a bowel cancer charity.

Richard Corrigan, co-founder of the local illustration Dog Eat Cog, has announced a new festival, Drawsome, which will be held at Spark York over the weekend of June 8 and 9.

It will feature workshops for families, a music festival on the Saturday night with music from five acts, including Sisters and Brothers, Fawn Weather Balloons, Fat Spatula as well as headliner Jeffery Lewis from New York.

Illustrators will be able to sell their work with proceeds donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

The aims is to raise funds and awareness for the Bowel Cancer UK Never too Young Campaign. Mr Corrigan said his sister Laura was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 however, it took 18 months of visits to the GP before the diagnosis.

He said: “There is a problem with getting a diagnosis for younger patients, in which cases the symptoms are often not immediately linked to the disease leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.

“Because my sister is young, aged 34 at the time, the doctor said she was too young to get bowel cancer.

“The colonoscopy which would have diagnosed the cancer was delayed again and again, wasting valuable time during which the disease spread to her lungs.

“We want to donate money made from the festival to the Never too Young Campaign who have been instrumental in pushing for awareness and changes in the diagnosis process with regard to younger patients showing signs, which is why we’re raising money for them.”

Laura who was diagnosed with bowel cancer nine months after her second child was born, said that symptoms were blamed first on pregnancy and then IBS.

She said: "The assumption that a patient is too young to have bowel cancer is simply wrong, in fact numbers are increasing, and they aren’t diagnosed at stage 1 where survival is high, they are diagnosed at stage 3 or 4 when already life expectancy is much lower.

"There needs to be a change in guidelines so young people don’t have to fight to have a simple diagnostic procedure. Bowel Cancer UK are at the forefront of this change with their Never Too Young campaign which aims to raise awareness and support for those under 50 with the disease.”

Mr Corrigan added that people can donate in several ways.

He said: “You can donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/drawsome-2019 or the event page on https://www.facebook.com/events/2211767809070643/. Alternatively, there will be donation boxes at the event and a selection of framed exhibits that will be auctioned on Ebay.”