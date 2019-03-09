A LARGE crowd of predominantly female demonstrators gathered in York today (March 9) for an anti-Brexit march and rally.

Organised by York for Europe, the event, entitled 'Remain - the best deal for women', has been held to mark International Women’s Day.

It has also taken place ahead of the vote, known as the "meaningful vote", on Tuesday to decide whether MP's approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s revised Brexit deal.

Demonstrators, which also included some male protestors, met in St Helen's Square ahead of a march at 1pm.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators marching around York city centre today as part of 'Remain - the best deal for women' event pic.twitter.com/ld9w22aamn — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) March 9, 2019





They marched around the city centre shouting chants, including "Hey, hey, Theresa May, we demand a final say!"

This was followed by speeches in the square.

Among the speakers was York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

She said: "We know as a country we are going to be a lot poorer, that's what all the economic analysis has shown.

"If we think to date because of austerity measures 86 per cent of those cuts have fallen on women. We know that women will be deeply impacted by us leaving the European Union."

Sally Brooks, from York for Europe, commented: "Women's voices just haven't been heard in the whole Brexit debate or they have been very muted because most of the debate in Parliament has been male MP's.

"Women's issues are only now really being thought about and we're realising just how much particularly our rights are under threat, because they're underpinned by the institutions of the EU."

Juliet Lodge, co-founder of Women for Europe, also attended the march and rally.

She added: "Any Brexit is bad and is going to leave us worse off. May's Brexit deal robs us as individuals of our rights and our rights to vote in the Euro elections and our rights to hold the EU accountable.

"All the rights we've had in terms of paternity leave, maternity leave, the rights women have if they get pregnant at work will be taken away from us."