A YORK restaurant that suffered a devastating kitchen fire four months ago has fully reopened ahead of schedule.

Five teams of firefighters were called to the The Star Inn The City in Museum Street, in the early hours of November 9 last year, after flames broke out.

The fire left the kitchen badly damaged and without a roof.

Work carried out in the weeks after the blaze allowed the venue’s bar to reopen in late November - but the kitchen and restaurant remained closed.

A new kitchen was installed by Wednesday and the restaurant announced on Friday that it was fully operational again.

However, operations manager Rhys Carlyle said the restaurant has actually been open fully and serving food from February 21, using temporary equipment to cook until the new kitchen was installed. Earlier this year, the restaurant announced that it was expecting to reopen its kitchen on Monday, March 11.

Rhys explained: "We opened quietly on 21 February. We did that to have a soft opening."

He added: "It is good to be back to normal. The bookings are coming in. We've had a great response on social media. The general feeling is that everyone is happy that we are back.

"It has been tough. We had a lot of staff we had to try and keep hold of. We've been trading as a bar here.

"Luckily everyone has been really supportive. We have got a very loyal customer base. I don't think it will be long until the regular customers are coming back.

"Obviously there has been some significant financial loss but having to let our loyal customers down over the Christmas period is worse than the financial loss."

The fire came just weeks before Christmas and festive bookings were moved to Mr P’s Curious Tavern in York, which like The Star Inn The City is owned by leading chef Andrew Pern.

In the aftermath of the fire the business opened the new Yorkshire Tea-pi - offering Yorkshire Tea-themed drinks and beers outdoors.

Part of the venue also included table service, to ensure staff who may have been reliant on kitchen jobs were still able to work.

To book a table at the restaurant, visit https://www.opentable.co.uk/the-star-inn-the-city-reservations-york, phone 01904 619208 or email info@starinnthecity.co.uk