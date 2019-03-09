A VAN has crashed into a tree in the Acomb area of York this morning (March 9).

Police and ambulance crews have attended the scene of the crash on Wetherby Road near Acomb Green.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We received a report of a single vehicle into a tree.

"There's no details about injuries at this stage."

Police were called to the collision shortly before 8am and remain at the scene.

A picture of the crash scene shows a van on the pavement and a tree which has been destroyed in front of a house.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service commented: "At 7.47am we were called to reports of a van which had gone into a tree in Wetherby Road in York.

"We sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

"The patient wasn't transported to hospital."