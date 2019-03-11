RESIDENTS claimed new apartment blocks planned for York’s former gas works site are far too large and high - as developers unveiled the first artists’ impressions of the scheme for 700 homes.

People living in homes near the derelict nine-acre site off Layerthorpe and Heworth Green said at a public consultation exhibition that they were pleased the "eyesore" site was finally going to be redeveloped, but felt the £200 million scheme was excessive.

Their comments came as it emerged that York’s Local Plan only allocates the site for 336 homes - less than half the 700 homes proposed in the new project.

One resident, Ian Anderson, asked why so many more homes were being proposed than was suggested in the Local Plan.

“It’s fantastic it's going to be developed, as it’s been an eyesore for too long,” he said. “But I am concerned about the height and scale of it.”

Another resident, Moira Windass, said she was concerned about the scale of it, adding: “It’s much bigger than I thought it would be,” while Judy Frost asked why only apartments were being proposed and no houses, adding: “It’s too tall.”

A spokesman for the prospective developers, Moda Living, Apache Capital Partners and North Star, said the masterplan for the development had been designed to ensure it could finally be brought forward, after previous schemes had been proven not to be commercially viable.

“There is major remediation and infrastructure work that is required at significant costs to develop this large derelict brownfield site,” he said.

“This includes redirecting the existing gas pipes and removal of the redundant gas-holder.

“The site is in a very sustainable location and our designs provide a new neighbourhood park, major improvements to landscaping and the public realm throughout.

“It also provides the number of good quality new homes that will mean it can finally be delivered after various stalled proposals.

“We are currently analysing the comments we have received from the consultation event and were very encouraged with the general feedback.

“At this stage an outline planning application is being worked up and the final numbers of homes on the site will only be determined at the detailed planning application stage.”

Michael Slater, assistant director of planning and public protection at City of York Council, said: “The Local Plan allocation was an estimate in accordance with national housing density guidelines.

“All planning applications are public and representations can be made on each one submitted.

“The applicant will need to successfully demonstrate that the level of housing proposed on this brownfield site can be delivered alongside any other uses, whilst satisfying the policy requirements of the emerging plan.”