A £1.5 MILLION green scheme is set to provide rapid charging points for electric vehicles at two locations in York.

City of York Council’s Executive is being asked to agree to progress plans to develop the ‘Hyper Hubs’ next to the Monks Cross and Poppleton Bar Park & Ride sites.

A report to a meeting on Monday, March 18, says a council bid for a European Regional Development Fund grant towards the cost of the project has been successful, and also seeks agreement for an initial consultation phase of the project to begin in May.

The Hyper Hubs would involve a solar canopy erected over approximately 100 car parking spaces, with an energy storage facility located nearby, said a spokeswoman.

She said the aim was to reduce the reliance of electric vehicles on the UK electricity grid and, at the same time, reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“There would be a number of rapid charging points for use by private car owners, taxi drivers and business users,” she said.

“Depending on the vehicle, a charge could take as little as 15 to 20 minutes.

“If approved, the £1.5 million cost of the project will be met using £800,000 of Go Ultra Low funding from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles and £700,000 of European Regional Development Funding. The council is also working to deliver a Hyper Hub with York Hospital.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, environment executive member, said the hyper hubs proposal reflected the council’s commitment to promoting sustainable transport, reducing its carbon footprint and improving air quality.