YORK train operator LNER says it is working to bring its delayed new Azuma trains into service as soon as possible - but it still can’t say when they will be launched.

LNER originally planned to introduce the new fleet of electric trains to the East Coast Mainline by the end of last year, but then hit a series of hitches.

The Press reported last summer that testing of the trains on the line north of York had been halted because of technical problems, with experts investigating electromagnetic interference between the trains and line-side equipment.

The operator said then it was still working towards introducing them into service by the end of the year as originally planned.

But now a spokesman has said it is ‘continuing to make progress on the delivery of the Azuma trains’, which are being built by Japanese firm Hitachi in County Durham,

“ Our utmost priority is to ensure that our passengers receive the planned benefits of Azuma and the best possible service from day one,” he said.

“These include improved reliability, greater capacity and significant on-board enhancements.”

The former operator of the route, Virgin Trains, said the new trains would have faster acceleration and make a significant cut in journey times.

Meanwhile, a cycling campaigner has criticised the amount of cycle storage space to be provided on the new trains.

Paul Hepworth, a North Yorkshire Cycle campaigner speaking on behalf of Cycling UK, said LNER originally advised that its five car sets would accommodate up to four bikes in two lockable cubicles, but some of the intended bike compartments was now being reallocated for other luggage, so halving the available bike space.

“The reduction will not be helpful to, for example, family groups who wish to travel together,” he said.

LNER confirmed its five-car Azumas would have spaces for two bikes in a lockable cabinet, with space for four on nine and ten- cars, but said that where it knew it would have a high number of people travelling with bikes, it would be able to increase the space on a nine-car train to up to eight bikes.