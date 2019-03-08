TRAINS running from York to Newcastle and Edinburgh have been badly disrupted after a person was hit by a train today.

National Rail says the line between Darlington and Newcastle has now reopened but disruption is expected until the end of the day.

It is understood a body was found on the line at Chester-le-Street.

A National Rail spokesperson said: "All lines have reopened between Darlington and Newcastle following a person having been hit by a train between Durham and Newcastle.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Passengers are being warned of delays of up to 90 minutes and some services have been cancelled.

If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.