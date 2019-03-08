THE first images have been revealed of how a regeneration scheme could transform an "under-loved" area of York city centre.

Residents are being invited to look at plans for a new multi-storey car park at St George’s Field, a new bridge over the River Foss and a residential development at Castle Mills.

The plans are part of the first stages of the Castle Gateway Masterplan, which includes a new public space around Clifford’s Tower and the Eye of York.

City of York Council says the four-storey car park at St George’s Field, which will be built on top of the existing car park, is needed to replace parking spaces which would be lost on the current Castle Car Park.

It would be funded through a new residential apartment development on the site of the now demolished Castle Mills Car Park.

As part of the plans, a new public bridge spanning the River Foss would connect Piccadilly and the rear of the Castle Museum, opening up a cycle and pedestrian route along the river into town.

Council leader Cllr Ian Gillies said: “These plans are the culmination of many conversations with residents and heritage groups that will breathe new life into this under-loved area of the city.

“These proposed developments are the first building blocks to get what the city really wants and needs – better transport links and fantastic public spaces where generations of York residents will love spending time.

“With this vision and ambitious plans we can make Castle Gateway into a vibrant regenerated quarter of the city for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

Deputy council leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “Both developments respond to the diverse range of aspirations many of our residents highlighted through the MyCastleGateway consultation.

"We are determined to transform Piccadilly into a vibrant community where people want to live, work and relax, whilst simultaneously creating new public and green space in the area. The Foss bridge, pedestrian and cycle pathways will also change the way we move around the city.”

Drop-in events will be at Spark York on March 16, 11.30am-1pm and on Wednesday, March 20, 3pm-7pm. Residents will be able to look at the proposals and talk to the council team about the plans.