DONATIONS towards potentially life-saving treatment for a young boy are close to reaching £100,000.

Compassionate members of the public who have been touched by Freddie Thompson’s fight against a rare form of Neuroblastoma cancer have been raising money by hosting a variety of events including a mini festival, coffee mornings and a pop-up shop.

The Thompson family of Ampleforth are trying to raise £250,000 to send three-year-old Freddie to America for treatment that could reduce the chances of his potentially fatal cancer returning.

Freddie was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma last summer and has undergone surgery and subsequent treatment, but it has a high chance of returning.

During the past week, a team of 12 have run a pop-up shop in Thirsk which has raised £10,000, with donations including brand new designer clothes.

Organiser, Heather Ellison-Jones said the week had been such a success the shop owners, Herriot Hospice Homecare, had allowed the charity shop to stay open for a second week.

She said: “It has gone really well so far and we have got tonnes of absolutely gorgeous things on offer. We have had so many donations from people, including brand new dresses from Ted Baker.”

She added: “Hopefully we can raise another £10,000. We are quite a small community in Thirsk and I think it is just such a heart-wrenching story that people just want to do what they can to help.”

Freddie’s aunt, Gillian Thompson, said Freddie was due to start Chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment today.

“The family have been overwhelmed by the support and no words can express our appreciation for the donations so far.”

Meanwhile, Gina Gray and Joseph McDonald, both six, plan to do a 10-mile sponsored walk to help Freddie, a close family friend of the Gray family, and Candlelighters, which offers support to families affected by childhood cancer.

The walk will take place on Saturday, March 16. Gina and Joseph, will be setting off from Joseph’s home at 10am. From there they and their mums will head up Sutton Bank with a quick stop at the North York Moors National Park Visitor Centre, before following the Cleveland Way down through Cold Kirby, Rievaulx and finally into Helmsley.

Gina’s mum Jo Gray said: “We’re very proud of them for deciding to undertake this challenge for two amazing charities. I cannot believe how the whole community has come together to help with the fundraising for Freddie’s Fight, it’s amazing.

"We hope lots of people will come and join us outside the Black Swan in Helmsley in the afternoon to make it a great occasion, and hopefully raise even more funds for these two important causes.”

To sponsor Gina and Joseph visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/josephginaswalkforfreddiesfightcandlelighters

Donations can be made via the Freddie’s Fight facebook page.